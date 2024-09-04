Cool School of the Week: Ogden High School programs empower students to succeed

OGDEN, Utah — If you've ever driven past Ogden High School, you've probably been impressed by the architecture. The Ogden School District says the school was the first "million dollar school in the United States," but as special as its design may be it's the students, staff, and programs that make Ogden High School this week's Cool School.

"I believe Ogden High is the coolest school," said SBO President, Anthony Martinez-Lopez.

The school's talented cheer program and the dedicated Tigerettes can be found inside the art deco walls. Their routine to "Eye of the Tiger" could make anyone feel like an Ogden Tiger.

"What I love about Ogden High is all of the activities that we have and there's always something going on," said the Drill Team captain.

Ogden is one of the most diverse cities in Utah and students love that their school population reflects that as well.

"I think Ogden High is a cool school because we are very inclusive here and there is a lot of diversity," said Latinos in Action member, Jazlene Guzman.

One of the most important parts of the school is the Teen Center.

"This place is such a great opportunity when there are students that don't have their basic needs that are being met, they can come here and get that support," said one National Honors Society student.

The school also hosts food, clothing, and supply drives to help students.

Of course, one of the best parts of high school is the band and the sports games and students say they believe this year will be a strong year for the Tigers.

"If you come to any of our sports games, basketball games, sports games the hype there's a really good sense of community spirit here," said one band member.

Ogden High School's theme this year is "Capture the Moment" and students – especially seniors – are taking it to heart.

"High school is a once-in-a-lifetime experience," said Martinez-Lopez. "I want each and everybody who comes to Ogden High to know that appreciate every moment and capture the moment."

