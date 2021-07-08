12 Utah counties return to high transmission levels; 668 new COVID cases reported

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials returned 12 Utah counties back to high transmission status Thursday as the state reported 668 new COVID-19 cases, along with two new deaths.

The move to the new levels is the first time since early March that this many counties have had high transmission status. According to health officials, 11 of the 12 counties that moved contain less than 60% of adults who have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

The following counties have returned to the high transmission levels:

BOX ELDER

CARBON

DUCHESNE

IRON

JUAB

MILLARD

SAN JUAN

SANPETE

SEVIER

TOOELE

UINTAH

WASHINGTON

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 379 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 11.9%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 8%.

To date, 2,895,700 vaccines have been administered in the state, and 2,821,170 people have been tested. 230 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

With two additional deaths Thursday, Utah's stands at 2,389: