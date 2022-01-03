14,754 new COVID-19 cases reported over Utah holiday weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported an astounding 14,754 new COVID-19 cases Monday, with the data collected over the four-day holiday weekend amid a worldwide surge.
Officials also announced 17 new deaths related to COVID-19.
While no official cases were reported Friday because of the holiday, the Utah Department of Health estimated over 4,700 new COVID-19 would be confirmed, breaking the record of 4,706 cases set on Dec. 30, 2020. However, that number fell short.
Here are the official numbers released Monday:
- THURSDAY - 4,659
- FRIDAY - 3,799
- SATURDAY - 3,267
- SUNDAY - 3,123
The numbers reflect a tremendous surge in cases across the world arising from the omicron variant. While symptoms from the variant appear to be milder than previous variants, omicron has proven to be highly-contagious.
According to the health department, 466 in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is now at 3,346 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 15.6%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 12.5%.
Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 1,764 of them, including 640 cases in children ages 5-10, 387 cases in children ages 11-13, and 737 cases in children ages 14-18.
"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 17.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 7.0 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."
With 17 additional deaths reported Monday, Utah's death toll stands at 3,804:
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, San Juan County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Juab County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status
- Male, between 65-84, Kane County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status
- Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status
- Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, unknown hospitalization or LTCF status