14,754 new COVID-19 cases reported over Utah holiday weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported an astounding 14,754 new COVID-19 cases Monday, with the data collected over the four-day holiday weekend amid a worldwide surge.

Officials also announced 17 new deaths related to COVID-19.

While no official cases were reported Friday because of the holiday, the Utah Department of Health estimated over 4,700 new COVID-19 would be confirmed, breaking the record of 4,706 cases set on Dec. 30, 2020. However, that number fell short.

Here are the official numbers released Monday:

THURSDAY - 4,659

- 4,659 FRIDAY - 3,799

- 3,799 SATURDAY - 3,267

- 3,267 SUNDAY - 3,123

The numbers reflect a tremendous surge in cases across the world arising from the omicron variant. While symptoms from the variant appear to be milder than previous variants, omicron has proven to be highly-contagious.

According to the health department, 466 in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is now at 3,346 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 15.6%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 12.5%.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 1,764 of them, including 640 cases in children ages 5-10, 387 cases in children ages 11-13, and 737 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 17.5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 7.0 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With 17 additional deaths reported Monday, Utah's death toll stands at 3,804: