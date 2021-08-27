8 new deaths, 1,286 additional COVID cases in Utah reported Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,286 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, with eight additional deaths.

School-aged children accounted for 250 of the newly announced cases, with 110 cases in children ages 5-10, 62 cases in children ages 11-13, and 78 cases in children ages 14-18.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 1,176 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 15.4%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.8%.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," wrote UDOH. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

467 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

With eight additional deaths Friday, Utah's death toll stands at 2,623: