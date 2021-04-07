About 44% of eligible Utahns have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health announced Wednesday that about 44 percent of eligible Utahns have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

About 1,013,308 individuals have gotten at least one shot. The Health Department reported over 1.5 million shots had been administered as of Wednesday. The total number of shots administered includes first and second doses given to all eligible individuals.

Read - Utah COVID-19 cases, positivity rates rise as end of mask mandate looms

“This is a milestone worth celebrating and we hope this number will continue to rise as more and more Utahns choose to become vaccinated,” said Utah Governor Spencer Cox in a press release. “The speed in which we’ve been able to vaccinate Utahns is a testament to the hard work and dedication by Utah’s public health system and our statewide vaccination partners,” he added.

The achievement comes three weeks after vaccine eligibility opened up to all Utahns over the age of 16. Since the announcement, teenagers and adults have flooded to vaccine sites in hopes that life will return to a state of normalcy soon.

As the statewide mask mandate is set to end on April 10, many local government leaders are trying to extend requirements in hopes of keeping case counts in control while people continue to receive their vaccines.

Read - Mendenhall extends Salt Lake City mask requirement despite end of mandate

The Health Department urges those who have not been able to sign up for an appointment to be patient as more doses are received every week. Click here to schedule an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine.