Utah COVID-19 cases, positivity rates rise as end of mask mandate looms

SALT LAKE CITY — With the end of Utah's statewide mask mandate coming this weekend, the state's daily COVID-19 cases and positivity rates continue to rise.

The Utah Department of Health reported 612 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, and an additional two deaths.

The seven-day rolling average for the percent of positivity of "people over people" now stands at 7.2, more than half-a-percent above where it stood last week.

As of Wednesday, 1,526,353 vaccines have been administered in Utah, and 140 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state.

With the addition of Wednesday's deaths, Utah's death toll now stands at 2,139: