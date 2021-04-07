Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Utah COVID-19 cases, positivity rates rise as end of mask mandate looms

items.[0].image.alt
Sue Ogrocki/AP
Registered nurse Raquel Hernandez places a nose swab into a test tube for a COVID-19 test at a mobile testing site at the Murray County Expo Center in Sulphur, Okla., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. The testing was performed by staff from District Eight of the Oklahoma State Department of Health. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Coronavirus test
Posted at 1:04 PM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 15:06:23-04

SALT LAKE CITY — With the end of Utah's statewide mask mandate coming this weekend, the state's daily COVID-19 cases and positivity rates continue to rise.

READ: Mendenhall orders Salt Lake City mask requirement despite end of mandate

The Utah Department of Health reported 612 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, and an additional two deaths.

The seven-day rolling average for the percent of positivity of "people over people" now stands at 7.2, more than half-a-percent above where it stood last week.

WATCH: Salt Lake County will not extend mask mandate

As of Wednesday, 1,526,353 vaccines have been administered in Utah, and 140 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state.

With the addition of Wednesday's deaths, Utah's death toll now stands at 2,139:

  • Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707