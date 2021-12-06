After omicron arrives, Utah reports 3,457 COVID cases, 32 deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 3,457 new COVID-19 cases and 32 additional deaths from over the weekend, just days after the new omicron variant was discovered in the state.
Officials said 11 of the new deaths reported occurred before Nov. 1.
- FRIDAY - 912 cases
- SATURDAY - 1,166
- SUNDAY - 1,432
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 1,550 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 15.3%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.%.
School-aged children accounted for 653 of Monday's newly announced cases, with 361 cases in children ages 5-10, 132 cases in children ages 11-13, and 160 cases in children ages 14-18.
"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 14 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH wrote. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."
There are 502 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.
With 32 additional deaths reported Monday, Utah's death toll stands at 3,595:
- Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Sevier County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 45-64, unknown county, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, unknown county resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, older than 85, Sanpete County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Box Elder County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death