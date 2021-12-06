After omicron arrives, Utah reports 3,457 COVID cases, 32 deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 3,457 new COVID-19 cases and 32 additional deaths from over the weekend, just days after the new omicron variant was discovered in the state.

Officials said 11 of the new deaths reported occurred before Nov. 1.

FRIDAY - 912 cases

- 912 cases SATURDAY - 1,166

- 1,166 SUNDAY - 1,432

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 1,550 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 15.3%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.%.

WATCH: Strict travel restrictions for travelers to U.S. take effect Monday

School-aged children accounted for 653 of Monday's newly announced cases, with 361 cases in children ages 5-10, 132 cases in children ages 11-13, and 160 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 14 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH wrote. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

There are 502 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

With 32 additional deaths reported Monday, Utah's death toll stands at 3,595: