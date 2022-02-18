Watch
BYU lifts proof of vaccination, negative testing requirements

Rick Bowmer/AP
BYU forward Gideon George (5) shoots as Gonzaga forward Drew Timme (2) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Provo, Utah.
Posted at 10:49 AM, Feb 18, 2022
PROVO, Utah — BYU announced Friday that it will no longer require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for people to attend indoor public events on campus.

The school originally instituted the policy on Jan. 10 as the omicron surge began to take hold in Utah.

Masks will still be required in BYU classrooms and any indoor space where physical distancing cannot be maintained, regardless of vaccination status.

Despite Friday's announcement, the school said it would honor contractual agreements with guest artists or performing groups that require a proof of vaccination as a condition of their performance.

