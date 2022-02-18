BYU lifts proof of vaccination, negative testing requirements

PROVO, Utah — BYU announced Friday that it will no longer require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for people to attend indoor public events on campus.

READ: Cox says Utah will transition to COVID-19 'steady state'

The school originally instituted the policy on Jan. 10 as the omicron surge began to take hold in Utah.

Masks will still be required in BYU classrooms and any indoor space where physical distancing cannot be maintained, regardless of vaccination status.

Despite Friday's announcement, the school said it would honor contractual agreements with guest artists or performing groups that require a proof of vaccination as a condition of their performance.