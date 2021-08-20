BYU to require masks in classrooms for fall semester

PROVO, Utah — Brigham Young University will require students to wear masks in classrooms for the upcoming fall semester. Masks also must be worn anywhere indoors where physical distancing is not possible.

All students, regardless of vaccination status, must wear masks when attending in-person classes. Fully vaccinated faculty who maintain physical distance from their students will be allowed to remove their masks to teach.

The school announced its COVID-19 safety protocol Friday, with the requirements set to begin Monday.

"The university will continue to monitor the situation and will re-evaluate mask requirements at the end of September based on several factors including the immunization rate of the campus community, COVID-19 transmission and hospitalization rates, and guidance from health and government officials," the school wrote.

BYU had previously had told students and faculty that they would be required to report their vaccination status. The deadline for reporting was Thursday.

Officials say as of Friday, 70% of students and 76% of the school's faculty and staff have received at least one vaccination shot.