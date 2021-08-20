Salt Lake City school board announces it will not recommend a mask mandate

SALT LAKE CITY — In a statement Friday morning the Salt Lake City School Board said it will not recommend a mask mandate.

This comes after Mayor Erin Mendenhall asked the school board this week if they want her to institute a mandate.

"The Salt Lake City School District would like to thank Mayor Mendenhall for her unwavering concern for the health and safety of our students during this ongoing pandemic. Our students’ health and well-being have always been and remain our priority. We recognize that individuals across the country have varying ideas and opinions on the issue of mask mandates. Nevertheless, the district firmly believes that wearing masks decreases the spread of the COVID-19 virus and is convinced that our mask-wearing guidelines implemented during the last school year were critical to allowing our schools to remain open. We will continue our current practice of strongly encouraging all students, employees, and visitors to wear masks in our schools and buildings."

The school board added,

"Mayor Mendenhall has recently indicated her willingness to institute a mask mandate to protect the students in our district. We recognize that the mayor has broad powers, independent of the board of education, under the Disaster Response and Recovery Act to address local emergencies and disasters affecting the city. Accordingly, we will await the mayor’s decision on whether she will issue an executive order."



Salt Lake City schools start on Tuesday.