BYU to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test to attend events

PROVO, Utah — BYU officials announced the school will now require people to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to attend large on-campus events.

The new requirement, which takes effect Thursday, Jan. 20, covers nearly all athletic competitions, performing arts, conferences and symposiums. The policy will remain in effect until further notice.

Guests under the age of 12 will be permitted to attend events without proof of vaccination or a negative test.

“The safety of our students, faculty, staff and campus guests remains the top priority at BYU,” said President Kevin J Worthen. “These policies will enable us to continue to gather together and share a homecourt advantage, live music, theatre and dance experiences while fulfilling part of our university mission to reflect a loving, genuine concern for the welfare of our neighbor.”

In its announcement, the school said COVID testing may be available for events at the Marriott Center.

In addition to the proof of vaccination and negative tests, masks are still required to be worn inside all indoor BYU facilities when physical distancing cannot be maintained.