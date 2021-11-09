Children, parents visit clinics as state ramps up vaccination efforts

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Parents and their children stood in a long line to get a COVID-19 vaccine at Hillsdale Elementary Monday.

Several school districts from Weber County to Washington County are holding vaccination clinics beginning this week to make it easy for parents.

“I felt a little nervous but when I looked away it was really fast,” said 11-year-old Alexia Akosta.

Naturally, there were tears. For children needing a little more courage and comfort, a Unified Police officer offered a hand and some candy.

“We are seeing a steady flow of parents bringing their children into our clinics,” Salt Lake County Health Gabe Moreno said.

Since Wednesday, Salt Lake County Health District has vaccinated more than 2,500 young children. This week, they’re ramping up efforts to vaccinate as many children as possible before the holidays.

“We’re going to run these clinics through Thanksgiving time, and then as we look at the data, we’ll see the popularity potential locations where they’re doing better than others, we’ll analyze that and then potentially provide additional clinics as appropriate,” said Granite School District Superintendent Ben Horsley.

In Davis County, vaccines for children ages five to 11-year-old are now being administered at the mass drive-in clinic at the Legacy Center. Major hospitals and also giving the vaccine to young children.

“The COVID-19 vaccine has been proven safe and effective at protecting five to 11-year-olds,” said Moreno.

For children getting the vaccine, a parent or guardian must be present.

Many vaccination appointments for young children are booked through next week.

