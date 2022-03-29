COVID-19 confirmed in Utah deer for the first time

SALT LAKE CITY — Biologists recently confirmed Utah deer were carrying COVID-19 for the first time.

While COVID-19 had been discovered in white-tailed deer in other regions of the United States last year, the virus was only recently discovered in Utah mule deer when the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources submitted samples acquired from Utah deer during winter health evaluations.

According to a blog post on the DWR website, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service has been partnering on a research effort to screen diverse wildlife species for the presence of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

During the annual helicopter captures, where biologists do a health check and put GPS collars on the animals, DWR biologists took nasal swab samples and blood samples from deer as part of the study. Samples were gathered from around 280 deer across the state from November to December and forwarded to two USDA facilities in neighboring states for testing.

The National Veterinary Services Lab in Ames, Iowa identified a COVID-19 delta variant case in one of the samples provided from a female mule deer in Morgan County on March 22, 2022. Although just one deer tested positive for the virus in nasal samples, antibodies were found in numerous other Utah deer's blood samples, showing that the virus had been present in the deer population previous to the capture.

"While it is confirmed that mule deer are susceptible to this virus, the deer that we took samples from did not show any clinical signs of the illness, and there isn't any evidence that it is killing mule deer," DWR State Veterinarian Ginger Stout said. "There is also no evidence that animals, including mule deer, are playing a significant role in spreading SARS-CoV-2 to people, and the available research suggests that the likelihood of getting COVID-19 from an animal is quite low."

Scientists aren't sure how the deer were exposed to the virus, but their research continues.