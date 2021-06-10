COVID positivity rates continue to rise slowly in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported 313 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, with one additional death, according to the department of health.

The state administered 9,182 vaccines Wednesday, for a total of 2,676,026 vaccines administered in Utah.

In all, 2,728,178 people in Utah have been tested for the disease. The state's rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 276 per day.The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 4.3%.

155 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 2,319 people in Utah have died of COVID-19, incl