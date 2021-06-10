Watch
COVID positivity rates continue to rise slowly in Utah

Mary Altaffer/AP
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 file photo, a pharmacist prepares a syringe with Pfizer’s vaccine at a COVID-19 vaccination site in New York (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Virus Outbreak Pfizer Vaccine Effectiveness
Posted at 11:22 AM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 13:22:34-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported 313 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, with one additional death, according to the department of health.

The state administered 9,182 vaccines Wednesday, for a total of 2,676,026 vaccines administered in Utah.

In all, 2,728,178 people in Utah have been tested for the disease. The state's rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 276 per day.The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 6.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 4.3%.

155 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

A total of 2,319 people in Utah have died of COVID-19, incl

  • Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
