Davis Co. will not turn away those without vaccine appointments

Rick Bowmer/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2021, file photo, cars pull in to nursing stations for the COVID-19 vaccine roll out at the Davis County Legacy Center
Davis County Vaccine
Posted at 11:35 AM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 13:37:25-04

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — While residents are still asked to make appointments, Davis County health officials say they will no longer turn away those looking for a COVID-19 vaccine without one.

The Davis County Health Department also announced changes to its operation schedule at the Mass Vaccination Clinic at the Legacy Events Center in Farmington.

The following changes will begin on May 3:

  • Monday-Wednesday (10:00 AM to 5:00 PM)
  • Thursday-Friday (10:00 AM to 8:00 PM)
  • Saturday (10:00 AM to 5:00 PM)

The schedule will be further adjusted on May 24:

  • Monday-Wednesday (CLOSED)
  • Thursday-Friday (1:00 PM to 8:00 PM)
  • Saturday (10:00 AM to 5:00 PM)

Appointments to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Davis County can be made by heading to the county's scheduling website.

