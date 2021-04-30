Davis Co. will not turn away those without vaccine appointments

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — While residents are still asked to make appointments, Davis County health officials say they will no longer turn away those looking for a COVID-19 vaccine without one.

The Davis County Health Department also announced changes to its operation schedule at the Mass Vaccination Clinic at the Legacy Events Center in Farmington.

The following changes will begin on May 3:

Monday-Wednesday (10:00 AM to 5:00 PM)

(10:00 AM to 5:00 PM) Thursday-Friday (10:00 AM to 8:00 PM)

(10:00 AM to 8:00 PM) Saturday (10:00 AM to 5:00 PM)

The schedule will be further adjusted on May 24:

Monday-Wednesday (CLOSED)

(CLOSED) Thursday-Friday (1:00 PM to 8:00 PM)

(1:00 PM to 8:00 PM) Saturday (10:00 AM to 5:00 PM)

Appointments to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Davis County can be made by heading to the county's scheduling website.