Davis County reopens mass vaccination center with COVID-19 surging

FARMINGTON, Utah — The Davis County Health Department is reopening its mass vaccination site at Legacy Events Center for booster COVID-19 shots in September.

From December 2020 to July 4, 2021, more than 220,000 COVID-19 vaccinations were given at the center. Drivers and passengers could pull up and roll up their sleeves without getting out of the car.

"It worked really well the first time and we hope it works well the second," said Davis County Health Department Deputy Director Dave Spence.

The Davis County Health Department is the first to announce a mass vaccination clinic for booster shots. Prior to Tuesday, the State Department of Health believed that would be the sole job of clinics and pharmacies.

"We had a lot of people who really liked our process. It was easy and we think they will come back and get their third vaccine,' said Spence.

The vaccination site is expected to offer 100,000 Pfizer and Moderna vaccines by the end of the September. But there is one snag: They need to hire 100 people to help.

"I think most people are surprised at how many people it takes to do a thing like this. We had a great crew before. We've lost a bunch of them," said Spence.

"We have less employees and we really need to ramp that up," Davis County family health division director Wendy Garcia said.

Another 80 or so new hires are desperately needed to help investigate the disease, amid the ongoing delta surge.

"It depends on the trend of this virus. We don't know where it is going to go but we need a lot more help," Garcia said.

With Utah's unemployment rate well below the national average at 2.7 percent in June, the department knows the hiring will be a tough job. However, it's nothing like what they've been up against for the last 18 months.

"We are looking forward to a brighter day," Garcia said.

The Davis County Health Department reached out to the Utah National Guard for help out again but are not sure if they will get that assistance.