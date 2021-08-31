Watch
NewsCoronavirusLocal Coronavirus News

Actions

Over 1,200 new COVID cases reported in Utah Tuesday: 7 new deaths

items.[0].image.alt
Maya Alleruzzo/AP
Medical professionals in protective equipment work in the coronavirus ward
COVID Hospital
Posted at 1:06 PM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 15:16:22-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,218 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with seven additional deaths.

READ: 'We find ourselves at the breaking point:' Cox shares grim COVID outlook in Utah

School-aged children account for 270 of today's newly announced cases, with 102 cases in children ages 5-10, 65 cases in children ages 11-13, and 103 cases in children ages 14-18.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 1,274 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 14.9%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.7%.

485 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

READ: Utah poison control center sees five-fold increase in calls about Ivermectin

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH wrote. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.8 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With seven additional deaths Tuesday, Utah's death toll stands at 2,634:

  • Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RESOURCES

Symptom Checker Utah Dept. of Health Updates Interactive COVID-19 Map Unemployment Assistance Small Business Resources Hotline: 1-800-456-7707