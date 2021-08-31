Over 1,200 new COVID cases reported in Utah Tuesday: 7 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,218 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with seven additional deaths.

School-aged children account for 270 of today's newly announced cases, with 102 cases in children ages 5-10, 65 cases in children ages 11-13, and 103 cases in children ages 14-18.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 1,274 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 14.9%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.7%.

485 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH wrote. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.8 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With seven additional deaths Tuesday, Utah's death toll stands at 2,634: