Davis School District employees to receive $500 stipend for pandemic hardships

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — The Davis School District says all of its employees will receive a $500 stipend for working through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school board voted unanimously in favor of the stipend during Tuesday's meeting. An announcement from the district said the money was being given "in response to the hardships faced by educators and staff."

Board member Brigit Gerrard added that they decided to offer the one-time stipend “to show gratitude for all that has been done for the COVID-19 response."

The district said the money comes from CARES Act funding. The stipend will be included in the employees' February paycheck.

During the same meeting, the board also voted unanimously to allow the superintendency to make COVID-19-related response decisions during the next two weeks, which was something included in state guidelines given by Gov. Spencer Cox and other state leaders last week.

This will give the superintendent "flexibility without needing the school board to hold emergency board meetings during that time period."