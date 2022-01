19 Davis County schools shifting to remote learning Wednesday-Friday

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Nineteen schools in the Davis School District will move to remote learning for the remainder of this week after surpassing COVID-19 case count thresholds.

The schools listed below will be remote starting Wednesday and will return to in-person classes on Monday. The case counts as of Monday night, which were included in Tuesday's announcement, are also listed.

Bountiful High

Threshold: 31 Cases: 81

Clearfield High

Threshold: 43 Cases: 90

Davis High

Threshold: 46 Cases: 126

Farmington High

Threshold: 44 Cases: 79

Northridge High

Threshold: 41 Cases: 80

Syracuse High

Threshold: 51 Cases: 105

Centennial Junior High

Threshold: 30 Cases: 39

Centerville Junior High

Threshold: 30 Cases: 57

Fairfield Junior High

Threshold: 30 Cases: 58

Farmington Junior High

Threshold: 30 Cases: 66

Kaysville Junior High

Threshold: 30 Cases: 40

Legacy Junior High

Threshold: 30 Cases: 41

Millcreek Junior High

Threshold: 30 Cases: 35

Mueller Park Junior High

Threshold: 30 Cases: 55

North Davis Junior High

Threshold: 30 Cases: 36

Shoreline Junior High

Threshold: 30 Cases: 31

South Davis Junior High

Threshold: 30 Cases: 77

Syracuse Junior High

Threshold: 30 Cases: 48

West Point Junior High

Threshold: 30 Cases: 60



Parents of students who attend these schools have been notified.

Salt Lake City, Granite and Jordan school districts have also moved to online learning this week due to a spike in cases, which has also led to more teachers being out.