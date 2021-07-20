Delta variant causes case surge among unvaccinated Utahns

The CDC has been ranking states by rates of vaccination, new cases and hospitalizations, and Utah is not doing well overall. Although, like so many things, your risk has a lot to do with where you are and the decisions of the people around you.

The latest report released last week shows Utah 44th out of 52 for vaccination rate, 46th for new case rate and 49th for the rate of hospitalizations.

The COVID we're getting has changed as well. The week of May 15, the Alpha variant out of the U.K. accounted for 65 percent of Utah’s sequenced cases. By the first week of July, the Delta variant made up 91 percent of Utah’s sequenced cases.

The counties with the highest case rates: Uintah with 543 per 100,000 in the last 14 days, Carbon with 328 and Juab with 325. The statewide case rate is 203 per 100,000.

All three counties have low vaccinations rates: 32 percent of those 12 and older are fully vaccinated in Juab County, 43 percent in Carbon County and 36 percent in Uintah County. Statewide, 56 percent of Utahns 12 and older are fully vaccinated.

With nearly half of all Utahns fully vaccinated, breakthrough cases (fully vaccinated people testing positive) account for 14 percent of the total. When you account for the fact that vaccinated Utahns as a whole are older with more health risks than the unvaccinated, the number shows a high rate of effectiveness.