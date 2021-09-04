Grand County High School cancels classes, activities due to COVID-19 cases

MOAB, Utah — Grand County High School classes and activities have been canceled for the upcoming week after an outbreak of COVID-19 among students and staff.

The Grand County School District announced the news Saturday, saying 10 staff members and eight students at GCHS had tested positive.

Three teachers and four students also tested positive at Helen M. Knight Elementary, but it is not being closed. The district cites a lack of enough substitutes to cover the staff who are now quarantined as the reason for the high school's closure.

All high school classes and activities are canceled from Tuesday-Friday (there is no school Monday due to Labor Day). The district said this includes all sports and after-school events, both on- and off-campus. Custodians will deep-clean the school during this time. Students will return Monday, Sep. 13.

The district also announced that a mask mandate will be put in place for all students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. It will start Wednesday and last 30 days.

"This includes all students, staff, volunteers, and parents, regardless of vaccination," the announcement said.

The district does already have a mask mandate for kindergarten through 6th grade, but the new mandate expands the grades that are included.