Grand County schools mask mandate to end in January

GRAND COUNTY, Utah — Starting in January, students in Grand County will no longer be required to wear masks in the classroom.

The Grand County School District announced Friday that it has issued one final mask mandate for K-6 students that will remain in effect until Dec. 18. However, there will be no mandate in place when school resumes after the holiday break on Jan. 3.

Officials announced they issued the final mandate to give parents a chance to have their children fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Children as young as five are now eligible to receive a smaller version of the Pfizer vaccine.

Beginning in August, the district had issued multiple mandates that have required masks. Apart from Grand County, the Salt Lake City School District is the only other public school system in Utah to have issued a mandate.

Despite the availability of vaccines for children, Grand County will not mandate that students be vaccinated against COVID-19.