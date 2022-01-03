Here's how to avoid Utah's long COVID testing lines

SALT LAKE CITY — The only thing matching this week's rise in COVID-19 cases in Utah are the long lines forming outside testing centers around the state.

On Monday, videos showed massive lines winding for nearly a mile at several sites as people patiently waited to be tested to learn whether they are infected with the virus propelled by the omicron variant.

Utah reported over 14,754 cases Monday in data collected over a four-day period. While no single-day case records were set, Thursday came close with 4,659 new cases.

With more people wanting to get tested, FOX 13 witnessed a long line at the Draper Senior Center; while a viewer sent in video showing another hours-long wait outside the Timpanogos Regional Medical Center in Orem.

No doubt, the lines can be exasperating for residents, but there are other options and ways to get results quickly and without a wait.

First, people looking to get tested should avoid the bigger testing sites and head to some of the smaller locations which can be found here.

"It's really hit and miss depending on location today," said Tom Hudachko with the Utah Department of Health. "Our West Valley City site has about 1 hour waits, while Kearns, just a couple miles away, is less than 15 minutes."

Another way to get in-and-out of a testing site in a short period of time is to go online and reserve a spot at a pharmacy or healthcare provider not affiliated with the state. Online reservations can easily be made in advance and residents simply need to show up at the designated time and be tested.

The state provides a list showing all testing locations, with nearly all providing free testing that allows residents to get results within 24 hours.