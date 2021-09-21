Watch
Hogle Zoo cancels 'Boo at the Zoo' event due to COVID-19

Utah's Hogle Zoo
File photo: "Boo at the Zoo" event
Posted at 3:44 PM, Sep 21, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's Hogle Zoo is canceling one of its largest events of the year due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

The zoo announced Tuesday that the annual "Boo at the Zoo," which usually has 10,000-15,000 in attendance at the one-day event, will not take place this year.

However, they clarified that "BooLights," a month-long event where Halloween-themed lights are placed around the zoo, will still take place in October.

"While we understand this is disappointing news, we hope you can understand the steps we are taking to help keep our staff and attendees safe and healthy," the announcement read. "[W]e simply do not have the capacity to safely host all attendees during a pandemic. Thank you for your continued interest in Boo at the Zoo."

