LDS Church asks members to get vaccinated, wear masks

Rick Bowmer/AP
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2019, file photo, The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square perform during The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints' twice-annual church conference in Salt Lake City.
Posted at 12:26 PM, Aug 12, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is urging its members to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a letter sent Thursday, the First Presidency cited the recommendations of "medical experts and government leaders" to receive the vaccine in order to "win this war."
"We know that protection from the diseases they cause can only be achieved by immunizing a very high percentage of the population," the letter read.

"To provide personal protection from such severe infections, we urge individuals to be vaccinated."

Church leaders also asked members to where masks in public places where social distancing is not possible.

