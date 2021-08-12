LDS Church asks members to get vaccinated, wear masks

SALT LAKE CITY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is urging its members to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

READ: CDC now urging all pregnant people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 as delta surges

In a letter sent Thursday, the First Presidency cited the recommendations of "medical experts and government leaders" to receive the vaccine in order to "win this war."

"We know that protection from the diseases they cause can only be achieved by immunizing a very high percentage of the population," the letter read.

"To provide personal protection from such severe infections, we urge individuals to be vaccinated."

WATCH: Kids and COVID-19: Now and then

Church leaders also asked members to where masks in public places where social distancing is not possible.