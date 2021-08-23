Louis the Child to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test at Ogden Twilight

OGDEN, Utah — The electronic dance music duo Louis the Child will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination at their upcoming performance at the Ogden Twilight Concert Series.

In an email to ticket holders, the popular concert series said the artist had requested that proof of vaccination be required or a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of the concert on August 28. Masks will be required where physical distancing is not possible.

"Should this be required at other Ogden Twilight Concerts Series dates, we’ll inform you in a timely manner. We’re supporting these requests to ensure national artists can continue to tour safely, and so our music community and economy can experience a stable recovery. These requirements will be mandatory," the email said.

Other artists and venues are starting to require proof of vaccination. On Friday, FOX 13 reported that The State Room and Commonwealth Room, Salt Lake Acting Company and the upcoming Park City Song Summit would require proof of vaccination for entry.