Masks required in SLCo Government Center regardless of vaccination status

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson has ordered masks be worn in the county's Government Center building, regardless of vaccination status.

The order comes a week after Wilson ordered all county employees wear masks in public areas of all county facilities. Monday's order requires face coverings for anyone who enters the Government Center.

"As I mentioned last week, I do not take this step lightly and will continue to work with the Health Department to determine when these requirements can be lifted," wrote Wilson.

Wilson's new mask order went into effect Monday.