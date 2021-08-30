Watch
Utah Valley University to require COVID-19 vaccine for Spring semester

Gabriel Mayberry UVU Marketing
FILE - Utah Valley University March 23, 2020.
Posted at 1:33 PM, Aug 30, 2021
OREM, Utah — Utah Valley University on Monday announced that its students and staff will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 starting in the Spring semester of 2022.

"After careful consideration and discussion with state and local leaders and healthcare professionals, Utah Valley University (UVU) will join universities in Salt Lake, Weber, and Cache counties in requiring COVID-19 vaccines for students for the spring semester," the school tweeted.

UVU's announcement comes after the University of Utah, Utah State, and Weber State made declared Friday that their students would be required to be vaccinated

