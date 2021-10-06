Nearly 2,000 new COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday: 12 additional deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The number of single-day COVID-19 cases in Utah nearly hit 2,000 Wednesday as the state also reported 12 additional deaths.

In all, 1,975 new cases were added since Tuesday.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 434 of them, including 187 cases in children ages 5-10, 106 cases in children ages 11-13, and 141 cases in children ages 14-18.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 1,422 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 15.4%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.1%.

575 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With 12 additional deaths reported Wednesday, Utah's death toll stands at 2,974: