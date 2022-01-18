Nearly 40,000 new COVID cases reported in Utah over holiday weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Coming off a three-day holiday weekend, the Utah Department of Health reported an additional 39,882 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, along with 28 new deaths.

The new cases numbers show the omicron surge in the state is continuing unabated with 681 people now hospitalized with COVID-19, with 190 being treated in ICU beds which are 91.6% occupied.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is now at 10,652 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 41.3%.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 8,490 of them, including 2,556 cases in children ages 5-10, 1,875 cases in children ages 11-13, and 4,059 cases in children ages 14-18.

With eight additional deaths reported Tuesday, Utah's death toll stands at 3,979.