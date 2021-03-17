Nearly 700 new COVID-19 cases reported in Utah Wednesday; 5 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported 699 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, along with five additional deaths. Officials said four of the deaths occurred before Feb. 17.
WATCH: Utah COVID-19 numbers hit plateau and rise slightly
As of Wednesday, the state has administered 1,054,727 vaccines to residents.
Data shows the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 8.3%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 4.1%.
LINKS: Here's how to register for a COVID-19 vaccination in Utah
Currently, 180 people in Utah are hospitalized with COVID-19.
With Wednesday's report, Utah's death toll now stands at 2,037:
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 45-64, San Juan County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident