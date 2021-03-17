Menu

Nearly 700 new COVID-19 cases reported in Utah Wednesday; 5 new deaths

Wilfredo Lee/AP
A healthcare worker administers a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to a driver
Posted at 1:10 PM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 15:17:39-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported 699 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, along with five additional deaths. Officials said four of the deaths occurred before Feb. 17.

WATCH: Utah COVID-19 numbers hit plateau and rise slightly

As of Wednesday, the state has administered 1,054,727 vaccines to residents.

Data shows the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 8.3%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 4.1%.

LINKS: Here's how to register for a COVID-19 vaccination in Utah

Currently, 180 people in Utah are hospitalized with COVID-19.

With Wednesday's report, Utah's death toll now stands at 2,037:

  • Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, between 45-64, San Juan County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
