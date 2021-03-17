Nearly 700 new COVID-19 cases reported in Utah Wednesday; 5 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported 699 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, along with five additional deaths. Officials said four of the deaths occurred before Feb. 17.

As of Wednesday, the state has administered 1,054,727 vaccines to residents.

Data shows the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 8.3%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 4.1%.

Currently, 180 people in Utah are hospitalized with COVID-19.

With Wednesday's report, Utah's death toll now stands at 2,037: