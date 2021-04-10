New Utah public health order formalizes rules still in place after statewide mask mandate lifted

SALT LAKE CITY — While Utah's statewide mask mandate will be lifted Saturday, a new public health order to replace the expiring version still requires face coverings in certain public places.

The new order formalizes many of the facets included in the COVID-19 "endgame" bill, which was passed in the 2021 legislative session and signed by Gov. Spencer Cox.

The new law set April 10 as the date for the statewide mask mandate to be lifted — which Cox negotiated with the legislature as he believed they "had the votes to override a veto for an immediate end to masks."

The new order takes effect Saturday and will remain in place until June 15, the health department said, "unless otherwise modified or amended."

As previously reported but made official Friday evening with the release of the Utah Department of Health's latest public health order, masks will still be required for "organized events," which the order defines as:



In-person

Coordinated by an event host

50 or more people in attendance

If an "attending individual is unable to physically distance at least six feet from another individual who is not a member of the individual’s party."

It also keeps in place previous transmission index levels for individual counties, which are based on coronavirus test positivity rates, case numbers per capita, and statewide intensive care unit usage.

Event organizers still must fulfill certain requirements, the new order states — both universally across the state and specific requirements depending on the county's transmission level.

The public health order can be read in full here.

K-12 schools will require masks through the end of the current school year. A determination has not been made for the beginning of the next school year in the fall.