Utah's mask mandate to end: What does it mean for you?

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's statewide mask mandate will come to an end Saturday, April 10, but life afterwards will look very similar to the one residents have been living for nearly a year.

Signed by Gov. Spencer Cox on March 24, House Bill 294, also known as the "Endgame Bill," ends some public health restrictions brought on during the pandemic, but still allows local health departments to issue their own mask mandates.

All state employees must still continue to wear masks through May 31.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall announced Wednesday that masks will still be required in the city after the mandate ends. Salt Lake County officials refused to extend a mask mandate, but Mayor Jenny Wilson says employees and visitors to government buildings must still wear mask.

Masks will still be required in K-12 schools and in all gatherings of more than 50 people. The University of Utah will also mandate masks be worn.

Cox is hopeful businesses will still require customers and employees to wear masks, and most seem to be complying. Harmon's, Intermountain Healthcare and the Utah Jazz will continue to enforce mask rules.

HB294 lifts health restrictions by July 1 or sooner if metrics are met, including a drop in virus cases and an increase in vaccinations.

Restrictions for businesses and large gatherings will expire if the following conditions are met: