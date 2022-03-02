Not over yet as Utah reports 19 new COVID deaths Wednesday

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported an additional 19 COVID deaths Wednesday, a sign that the pandemic is not over despite the loosening of mask restrictions across the country. Of the 19 new deaths, 10 occurred before February 2.

There are 306 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 405 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 13.2%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 7.9%.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH wrote. "In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 13.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people."

With 19 additional deaths reported Wednesday, Utah's death toll stands at 4,436: