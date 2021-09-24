Over 1,600 new COVID cases reported in Utah Friday; 9 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported 1.672 new COVID-19 cases Friday, along with 9 additional deaths.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 358 of them, including 148 cases in children ages 5-10, 96 cases in children ages 11-13, and 114 cases in children ages 14-18.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 1,390 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 13.6%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.9%.

587 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With 9 additional deaths reported Friday, Utah's death toll stands at 2,869: