Utah COVID-19 cases continue to soar Wednesday; 6 new deaths reported

Marco Ugarte/AP
Health workers treat a healthy baby whose mother is infected with COVID-19 in Mexico City
Posted at 1:09 PM, Sep 01, 2021
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported six new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, along with an additional 1,685 new cases as the surge continues in the state.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 411 of them, including 161 cases in children ages 5-10, 105 cases in children ages 11-13, and 145 cases in children ages 14-18.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 1,289 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 14.5%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 10.45%.

489 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH wrote. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.7 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With six additional deaths Wednesday, Utah's death toll stands at 2,640:

  • Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
