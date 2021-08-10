Dunn to issue order requiring Salt Lake Co. children under 12 wear masks in school

SALT LAKE CITY — Dr. Angela Dunn, executive director of the Salt Lake County Health Department, will issue an "order of constraint" requiring children under 12 to wear masks in school.

WATCH: Parents push Utah Board of Education for mask mandate in public schools

Dunn made the announcement Tuesday afternoon and Mayor Jenny Wilson affirmed that she supported the decision. The Salt Lake County Council will now decide whether to let the request stand, which will officially be issued Wednesday.

If the council accepts the order, it will go to the Utah legislature for a final decision. School is scheduled to start in the county next Monday and Tuesday.

"I'll be honest, I'm heartbroken that we're here as our kids are close to entering school," said Wilson. "We know that they're entering at a, sadly, a time when the delta variant is very, very aggressive.

"We all need to do everything we can do to keep this virus under control."

Dunn said she made the decision to "articulate the gravity of the situation" to elected officials.

The announcement will surely be divisive in the community as parents on both sides of masking have voiced their opinions to public officials over the last few weeks.

WATCH: Schools prepare for back to school; teacher's union raises concerns

Last week, Dunn told FOX 13 that she was considering a mask mandate for children in grades K-6.

"It’s tough, I have to be honest. Because I don’t know the right way to go here. And I’m wrestling with it every day," said Dunn. "Mandates, we have shown in the past work better than recommendations. We saw that last year. However, you have to have the public behind you for a mandate to work, right?"