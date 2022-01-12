Salt Lake County Council to schedule special meeting on mask mandate

SALT LAKE COUNTY — In Tuesday's regularly scheduled meeting, the Salt Lake County Council voted to call a special meeting to discuss and possibly vote on overturning the county's mask mandate.

A vote to overturn the mandate was not on the meeting's agenda, but Councilman Dave Alvord made a motion to terminate the public health order.

The council then added that item to the agenda. But before voting on whether to terminate the mask order, the council had to decide whether it was considered an emergency — which would allow them to vote on the issue the same night. That vote failed 4-5, however.

The council then voted to hold a special meeting on the topic. The council must first publish its agenda, then will schedule the meeting at least 24 hours after that. They will also make sure the council members can attend.

Council Chair Laurie Stringham said it will likely be held Thursday. Watch FOX 13 for the latest updates.

Watch the full meeting below:

READ:

Utah's governor exempts state facilities from mask mandates

Where to get respirator masks that meet SL County's new mandate