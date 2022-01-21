SL County officials plead public to mask up, despite legislative resolution

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Utah's House of Representatives went along with the Utah Senate's resolution to overturn local health orders, thereby negating the mask mandates issued by Summit and Salt Lake Counties, but officials are still making a plea for people to wear masks in public.

COVID-19 cases have eclipsed the number reported in Utah just a month ago, with new record numbers set repeatedly in January. Utah ranked third in the country regarding the highest daily average COVID-19 case rate as of January 17, with case counts still well above 10,000.

Earlier this month, the state suspended "test-to-stay" in Utah schools so that they could pivot to remote learning in the wake of exploding case numbers.

”In spite of the misguided actions of the Legislature today, please continue to wear good-quality masks while in public. We are at very high rates of COVID spread and we are hopeful to have the Omicron variant of the virus behind us soon," said Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson in response to the vote taken on January 21.

"Health experts agree masks worn properly help contain the spread of COVID. Let's all help keep our teachers teaching, our students learning, our hospitals operating, and our residents healthy.”

These sentiments were echoed by Dr. Angela Dunn, formerly the state's epidemiologist and currently Salt Lake County's Health Director, who warned people to "get boosted or get COVID" at the close of 2021.

“Effectively protecting our most vulnerable community members—and ensuring that our businesses and essential services have the staff necessary to operate—requires layering our various prevention tools; this includes being up to date on vaccine, staying home when ill, and wearing a respirator mask in public during this surge, said Dr. Dunn.

"We encourage Salt Lake County residents and visitors to do these things, regardless of whether or not a mandate is in place.”