Some Utah health departments open walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics

SALT LAKE CITY — A few of Utah's local health departments are expanding access to COVID-19 vaccinations by opening walk-in clinics.

The Salt Lake County Health Department now has a walk-in clinic at Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy. The clinic is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Davis County Health Department has a similar walk-in clinic at the Legacy Events Center in Farmington. Although walk-ins are welcome, DCHD still asks people who are interested in the vaccinations to schedule appointments.

The Bear River Health Department is opening walk-in clinics Monday through Thursday at its Brigham City and Logan locations. Click here for details.

