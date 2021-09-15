Tooele becomes first Utah high school to hit 'Test to Stay' threshold this year

TOOELE, Utah — Tooele High School has hit the COVID-19 case threshold that requires them to initiate the "Test to Stay" protocol.

In a Facebook post Tuesday, the Tooele County School District announced that the school had reached a 2 percent positivity rate and will begin the protocol on Thursday.

Some elementary schools have already had to enact Test to Stay this school year, but this is the first high school in the state to do so.

State law requires schools with 1,500 or more students to enact Test to Stay when they reach a 2 percent rate within the past 14 days. Schools with fewer than 1,500 are required to do so when 30 students test positive for COVID-19 within the previous 14 days.

All students at Tooele High — whether vaccinated or not — must test negative in order to attend school in person, but a parent or guardian is first required to fill out an online registration and consent form. More information on the process can be found on the Utah Department of Health's website.

Students can opt out of the testing, but those who do so have to quarantine for 10 calendar days before returning to school.

The school district will work with the Tooele County Health Department to offer COVID-19 tests to all students, but they can instead go to a testing station and then provide their results to the school.