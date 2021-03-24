UDOH reports 562 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday, 5 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health reported 562 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, along with five new deaths. Officials say four of the five newly-reported deaths came before March 1.

With Wednesday's cases, the state's total now rises to 382,733.

The state's rolling seven-day average for the number of positive tests IS 424 per day, and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" dropped to is 7.7.

Utah has also administered 1,206,693 total vaccines.

A total of 2,082 people have died of COVID-19 in Utah, including the two deaths reported Wednesday: