Under 200 COVID-19 cases reported in Utah Monday; no new deaths

The Utah Department of Health's COVID-19 report for Monday shows an increase of 159 new cases — bringing the state's total to 381,788 — and no additional deaths.

1,154,778 vaccines have now been administered in Utah.

So far, 2,334,049 people in Utah have been tested the disease.

The state's rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 457 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 8%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 4.1%.

147 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

2,062 people in Utah have died of COVID-19.