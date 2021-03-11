Menu

Utah Co. moves to moderate COVID-19 transmission level

Tooele, Iron and Sevier counties also moved to moderate
FOX 13
Transmission Index March 11
Posted at 4:08 PM, Mar 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-11 18:13:56-05

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah County was moved to the moderate level on the state's COVID-19 Transmission Index Thursday.

Tooele, Iron and Sevier counties also moved to moderate in the announcement made by Gov. Spencer Cox during his weekly briefing on the coronavirus.

The four counties join Cache, Davis, Grand, Salt Lake, Sanpete and Wasatch counties that were moved to moderate last week.

Only seven counties in Utah now remain in the high level, while 18 are in moderate and four in low.

Entertainment venues in moderate counties can return to full capacity — so long as everyone is masked. There are still some capacity restrictions on restaurants, and the mask mandate remains in place.

