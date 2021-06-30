Utah COVID-19 cases rise sharply; 3 additional deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — A sharp rise in COVID-19 cases was reported by the Utah Department of Health Wednesday, with 574 confirmed cases and three additional deaths.

So far, 2,859,376 vaccines have been administered in the state, and 2,795,039 people have been tested.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 372 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 9.8%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 6.5%.

247 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

With three additional deaths Wednesday, Utah's stands at 2,371: