Utah COVID-19 cases rise sharply; 3 additional deaths

Jae C. Hong/AP
Posted at 2:10 PM, Jun 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-30 16:10:45-04

SALT LAKE CITY — A sharp rise in COVID-19 cases was reported by the Utah Department of Health Wednesday, with 574 confirmed cases and three additional deaths.

So far, 2,859,376 vaccines have been administered in the state, and 2,795,039 people have been tested.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 372 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 9.8%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 6.5%.

247 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

With three additional deaths Wednesday, Utah's stands at 2,371:

  • Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Female, between 45-64, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death
