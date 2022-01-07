Utah implementing changes at COVID-19 testing sites to decrease waits

SALT LAKE CITY — Due to long waits across the state, the Utah Department of Health announced changes at its COVID-19 testing sites.
Effective Saturday, the following changes will be implemented:
ARRIVE EARLY - Must arrive at least one hour before a site's closing time to be tested. Anyone arriving after the deadline will not be allowed to enter the line.
APPOINTMENT-ONLY SITES - The following sites will be testing-by-appointment only:
- Cannon Health Building
- Bountiful
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- West Jordan
NO EVENT/WORK TESTING - Sites will no longer provide testing for people who need a test to attend events, or for people who need regular testing for their work.
WATCH: Here's how to avoid Utah's long COVID testing lines
Sites across Utah have been plagued by long lines in which residents wait hours to get tested.