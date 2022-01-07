Utah implementing changes at COVID-19 testing sites to decrease waits

SALT LAKE CITY — Due to long waits across the state, the Utah Department of Health announced changes at its COVID-19 testing sites.

Effective Saturday, the following changes will be implemented:

ARRIVE EARLY - Must arrive at least one hour before a site's closing time to be tested. Anyone arriving after the deadline will not be allowed to enter the line.

APPOINTMENT-ONLY SITES - The following sites will be testing-by-appointment only:

Cannon Health Building

Bountiful

Timpanogos Regional Hospital

West Jordan



NO EVENT/WORK TESTING - Sites will no longer provide testing for people who need a test to attend events, or for people who need regular testing for their work.

Sites across Utah have been plagued by long lines in which residents wait hours to get tested.