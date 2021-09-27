Utah Jazz players 100% vaccinated ahead of season

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz announced Monday that the entire team is vaccinated against COVID-19 ahead of the upcoming season.

General manager Justin Zanik made the announcement at the team's media day at Vivint Arena.

“This is a simple gesture between them. I am proud of them,” said Zanik.

The announcement comes just days after fans learned they would need to be vaccinated, or have proof of a negative COVID test, to enter Vivint Arena for games and events.

“To have everyone vaccinated and ready to play and do team things … it’s definitely something that’s great for us and the team,” said Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson.

Asked about the new arena COVID policy for fans, Clarkson urged everyone to get vaccinated and "do what you got to do," adding, "we're going to put on a great show."

The Jazz were at the epicenter of the COVID outbreak when All-Star Rudy Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive in 2020. Donovan Mitchell was diagnosed with COVID-19 just days later.

In meeting with the media Monday, Gobert explained his thought process for getting vaccinated.

“I took my time. I didn’t want to be pressured by it. And when I felt like it was the right time, I did it. It’s cool that we have the whole group and we’re not making that a distraction.”