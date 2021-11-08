Utah nears 4,000 COVID cases over weekend; 14 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 3,972 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths from over the weekend.

FRIDAY - 2,024 cases

- 2,024 cases SATURDAY - 804

- 804 SUNDAY - 1,211

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 1,650 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 17.8%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 11.5%.

School-aged children accounted for 880 of Monday's newly announced cases, with 497 cases in children ages 5-10, 202 cases in children ages 11-13, and 181 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH wrote. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

There are 566 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.