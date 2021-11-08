Watch
Coronavirus

Utah nears 4,000 COVID cases over weekend; 14 new deaths

Noah Berger/AP
Finn Washburn, 9, poses for a photo with his mother, Kate Elsley, in front of a picture of Dr. Anthony Fauci after he received a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
Posted at 1:00 PM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 15:00:57-05

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 3,972 new COVID-19 cases and 14 additional deaths from over the weekend.

  • FRIDAY - 2,024 cases
  • SATURDAY - 804
  • SUNDAY - 1,211

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 1,650 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 17.8%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 11.5%.

WATCH: Utah health clinics ready for Monday's vaccine rollout for kids

School-aged children accounted for 880 of Monday's newly announced cases, with 497 cases in children ages 5-10, 202 cases in children ages 11-13, and 181 cases in children ages 14-18.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 10.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH wrote. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

READ: US lifts pandemic ban on nonessential travel, opens doors to visitors

There are 566 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Utah.

  • With 14 additional deaths reported Monday, Utah's death toll stands at 3,300:
  • Male, between 45-64, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Sevier County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, San Juan County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
