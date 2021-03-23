Utah Rep. Stewart introduces 'No Mask Mandate for Kids Act'

WASHINGTON — Utah Rep. Chris Stewart (R) introduced a bill Tuesday that would rescind the mandate that requires children to wear masks when traveling.

READ: Kane Co. declares end to mask mandate, but state mandate remains in effect

The "No Mask Mandate for Kids Act" would allow families to make their own decision on whether children wear masks while traveling domestically.

President Biden signed an executive order days after his inauguration that requires masks be worn when traveling within the country.

READ: SLC businesses will require masks after statewide mandate expires

Stewart called the mask requirement "perverse" and claims science does not support Biden's order.

“This decision doesn’t belong in the hands of the federal government,” said Stewart. “Families with young children are being thrown off flights for the slightest mask-wearing ‘infraction.’ Industries, states, and families have a right to decide whether or not children have to wear masks while traveling.”