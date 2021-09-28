Utah reports 1,130 daily COVID-19 cases Tuesday; 13 new deaths

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah reported 1,130 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, along with an 13 additional deaths.

Among the new cases, school-aged children accounted for 209 of them, including 91 cases in children ages 5-10, 49 cases in children ages 11-13, and 69 cases in children ages 14-18.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests has increased to 1,330 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "people over people" is 13.7%. and the rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of "tests over tests" is 9.8%.

581 people in Utah are currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

"In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people," UDOH reports. "Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people."

With 13 additional deaths reported Wednesday, Utah's death toll stands at 2,905: